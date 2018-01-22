× School Shooting In Texas Leaves Teen Shot, Suspect In Custody

(CBS) — A teenage boy shot a teenage girl in a high school cafeteria in Texas on Monday morning, officials said. The suspected shooter is in custody, and the victim was taken to a hospital.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to a reporter for CBS Dallas-Fort Worth station KTVT that the suspect in the shooting at Italy High School is a 16-year-old male student. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that a 15-year-old female student had been shot and was airlifted to a hospital. No one else was shot.

Superintendent of Schools Lee Joffre told reporters at a press conference that he didn’t know the condition of the wounded student. He also said that the district wasn’t aware of the motive for the shooting or if the victim was targeted.

Joffre said that the suspect immediately left the building after the shooting. He wouldn’t say whether the suspect was involved in previous incidents.

The sheriff’s office said on social media that students were being moved from the school.

Joffre told reporters that students were being moved to the nearby Stafford Elementary School to be reunited with their parents.