× Sebastian County Humane Society To Offer Free Spay And Neuter Procedures

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Spay and neuter procedures will be offered free or low-cost for animals in the area.

Spay and neuter procedures for the first 625 cats will be free, and the first 600 dogs 49 pounds or less will be free.

Procedures for dogs that weigh 50 to 99 pounds will cost $20, and dogs more than 100 pounds will cost $30.

Beginning Feb. 5, anyone interested may fill out an application. There is a limit of five per customer. In return, the customer will get a certificate(s) that are good for 30 days.

The free and low-cost procedures are being offered because of a $56,000 grant to the humane society from PetSmart Charities.

For additional information, call the humane society at 783-4395.