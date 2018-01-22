× Warrant Issued For Former Little Rock Officer Found To Have Been Negligent In Shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a former officer who has been found to have been “negligent in his actions” during an officer-involved shooting, reports 5NEWS CBS affiliate THV11.

A warrant for third-degree battery has been issued for Ralph Breshears, according to court documents. The charge is brought against him by the Pulaski County prosecutor, according to THV11.

Breshears was employed as a Little Rock officer during the time of the officer involved shooting, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The incident happened at a Chick-Fil-A in west Little Rock. A 22-year-old man had gotten away from officers and attacked a woman who was in the drive-thru. The suspect also stole the woman’s car, according to THV11. Breshears shot at the stolen car and injured the suspect. The suspect sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Breshears retired from the police department during December 2017, THV11 reports.