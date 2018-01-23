× Arkansas Man Sentenced In WWII Veteran’s Death

SEARCY, Ark. (AP) — A northeast Arkansas man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of an elderly World War II veteran.

The Daily Citizen reports that 25-year-old Tommy Lee Trosper pleaded guilty Monday in White County Circuit Court to first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the April abduction of 91-year-old Edward Franklin Vaughn.

Trosper’s plea deal reduces a capital murder charge to a first-degree charge. He’ll also receive 286 days of jail credit.

Vaughn reported April 10 he was kidnapped and assaulted by two men inquiring about a vehicle he was selling. He was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

James Don Miller has also been charged in the case. The 22-year-old is being held in the White County Detention Center without bond.