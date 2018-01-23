Arkansas Nabs Double Overtime Win At Georgia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, GA. (KFSM) - Finding ways to win on the road had eluded Arkansas in the 2017-18 season but Tuesday night, things finally started to bounce the Razorbacks' way.

After trailing 24-9 midway through the first half, Arkansas rallied to force overtime and then got a huge blocked shot from Trey Thompson in the closing seconds of double overtime as the Hogs stole an 80-77 win at Georgia to pick up their first road victory of the season.

Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon had to carry the load for Arkansas and they did so in their own way. Barford was the force during regulation as he finished with 24 points and finished playing a game high 42 minutes. Macon took over in the extra periods as he scored 16 of his team high 25 points after regulation, including three 3-pointers in the second overtime. Daniel Gafford was held scoreless and finished with three rebounds. Georgia's Yante Maten led all scorers with 26 points and had a game high 15 rebounds.

It looked like the road woes would again claim another victim for Arkansas but they ended the first half on a 15-4 run and then took a lead in the first five minutes of the second half.

Arkansas finished the game going 11-of-23 from 3-point range and forced 17 turnovers. Georgia was able to stay in the game as they went 20-of-26 from the foul line and got 21 second chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.