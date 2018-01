× Average Tornadoes Where You Live

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes locally from the storms on Sunday evening.

This graph shows the average number of tornadoes in our area during the years. The data was generated using the spatial domain of KSRX radar.

This is the track of the tornado across Huntington showing the EF0 and EF1 track.

The second tornado track was just to the southwest of Cecil Arkansas and shows the path with EF0 & EF1 Damage.

-Garrett