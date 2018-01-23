× Bodies Of Missing Gas Well Workers Recovered

PITTSBURG COUNTY (KFSM) — The bodies of five missing gas well workers have been recovered after an explosion in Pittsburg County, Oklahoma.

The medical examiners began their investigation at 12 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 23), and all bodies were recovered by 2 p.m.

The victims are Matt Smith, 29, of McAlester, Okla., Josh Ray, 35, of Fort Worth, Texas, Cody Risk, 26, of Wellington, Colo., Parker Waldridge, 60, of Crescent, Okla., Roger Cunningham, 55, of Seminole, Okla.

The explosion happened at about 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22) west of Quinton, Oklahoma.

