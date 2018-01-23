Fayetteville Man Visiting Hawaii Describes Moments During False Missile Alert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- A Fayetteville businessman is recounting his visit to Hawaii, 10 days after a false missile alert went out to more than 1 million people in the 'Aloha State'.

Jeff Beauchamp, president of Bedford Camera and Video, described the chaos following that alert that warned people of an incoming ballistic missile as disbelief. Beauchamp was in Hawaii for a golf tournament in the midst of incredible human error.

"You look at [the alert], then you read it a second time," said Beauchamp when describing the original phone alert. "You kind of look around and you see other people responding and other vehicles responding."

After the alert was sent out, Beauchamp said panic quickly spread across the state, with people taking cover in closets and even sewer drains.

Beauchamp was riding in a van with a group of people when his mind quickly went into survival mode.

"As a retired firefighter, I'm trying to process everything as if I was going to an accident or to a fire," Beauchamp said. "I'm trying to take what intel I've got and decide what I need to do and how quickly I can do that."

From there, word was quickly getting around that the alert was false. An official alert wasn't sent to phones until 38 minutes after the first.

Beauchamp said relief quickly followed.

"There's also anxiety for what was going on with so many people," Beauchamp said. "Then, later in the day listening to the stories and understanding the impact [the scare] had on people on that island."

Beauchamp called the incident an unfortunate experience.

"Hopefully the people on the islands will learn and the offices of emergency services will do a better job of preparing the people there," Beauchamp said.

The false alert has resulted in an investigation by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), but it's unclear what that entails.