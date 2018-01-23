× Fayetteville Public Schools To Start Enrolling Kindergartners Soon

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Those with the Fayetteville Public Schools have set a registration date for kids to begin their schooling journey.

Children who will be 5-years-old on or before Aug. 1, may enroll as a kindergartner for the 2018-2019 school year Thursday, Feb. 8 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Registrations will be at your zoned school, according to the Fayetteville school district.

Adults registering kids may access the registration for at http://www.fayar.net, or get one at the elementary schools, according to the district.

Those with the school district asks for adults to bring current proof of residence including a gas, water or electric bill, or a lease, as well as the child’s birth certificate, immunization record and social security card, according to the district. A physical examination of the child is required by state law within 90 days of enrollment.