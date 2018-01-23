Teacher Remembers Former Student Killed In Gas Well Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAVANNA (KFSM) -- Savanna High School teacher Angela Wilson is remembering a former student who was killed Monday (Jan. 22) in a gas well explosion in Pittsburg County, Okla.

Matt Smith was a 2007 graduate of Savanna High School. Wilson was his algebra teacher and said he was a member of the football and baseball teams. He was also voted "best personality" by his classmates. She said she remembers Smith as a laid-back student who knew how to make people laugh.

"He was very laid-back, you know he wasn't a troublemaker. He would just lean back and be quiet," Wilson said.

The Pittsburg County sheriff named the 29-year-old as one of the five oil workers who died.

"I guess we all heard at the same time that something had happened and we weren't sure if he was one of the five, we just knew he was involved," she said.

Wilson said she is heartbroken for his family.

"He has a baby and it's hard," she said.

5NEWS reached out to Smith's family, but they declined to comment during this difficult time.

They do however have a webpage of support created by his cousin. He leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old. The page may be accessed, here.

