Kentucky School Shooting: One Dead, At Least 5 Shot

BENTON, Ky. (CBS) — Authorities say at least five people were shot Tuesday morning at a southwestern Kentucky high school. A suspect in the incident at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, has been apprehended, according to officials with Marshall County Emergency Management.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted soon after the incident that at least one of the victims died as a result of the shooting, but said there is “much yet unknown” as first responders continue to operate at the school. Kentucky State Police have confirmed one dead.

Kentucky State Police Detective Jody Cash said during a phone interview on CBSN that the “situation is secure and is no longer active.”

Cash confirmed that one suspect is in custody at the campus, which is staffed by a school resource officer, but could not give details about that suspect. It is not clear if any staff were among the victims.

A Marshall County deputy apprehended the shooter, according to state police. The FBI is en route to the scene.

The Marshall County Tribune-Courier reports students were being bused late Tuesday morning to nearby North Marshall Middle School, where parents could pick them up. Two medical helicopters were seen landing at the scene, the paper reports via Facebook.

A Marshall County Schools staffer reached by phone told CBS News the school’s superintendent is expected to release a statement shortly.

“This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities,” Bevin said in a statement released on Twitter. “It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County. As there is still much unknown, I encourage people to love on each other at this time. Do not speculate, but come alongside each other in support and allow the facts to come out.”