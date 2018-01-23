× Kimberly Clark To Close 10 Plants, Cut 5,500 Jobs; Mum On Arkansas Operations

(KFSM) — Paper goods giant Kimberly-Clark Corp., which touts popular brands such as Kleenex, Huggies and Cottonelle, announced Tuesday (Jan. 23) a companywide restructuring that will shutter or sell at least 10 manufacturing facilities and force thousands of workers across the globe onto the unemployment line.

The Dallas-based paper products conglomerate has manufacturing plants in Conway and Maumelle and a sales office in Northwest Arkansas, but offered no details concerning specific plant closings or jobs cuts. The company on Tuesday reported profits of $3.3 billion on sales of $18.3 billion for 2017.

“Although we expect market conditions will remain challenging in the near-term, we plan to deliver better results in 2018 while we begin to implement our new restructuring,” Kimberly Clark Chairman and CEO Thomas Falk said in a news release

Kimberly Clark is only two years removed from an earlier job reduction program in 2016 that eliminated thousands of positions worldwide and cut the company’s global workforce by 2%. At the time, when the paper goods giant’s employee count topped 58,000, company officials did not address speculation that dozens of Arkansas production workers were laid off but noted those job cuts largely impacted salaried hires.

