Names Of Missing Oklahoma Oil Rig Workers Released

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma (KFSM) — The names of the missing Oklahoma oil rig workers were released Tuesday (Jan. 23).

The missing workers are Matt Smith, 29 of McAlester, Oklahoma; Josh Ray, 35 of Fort Worth, Texas; Cody Risk, 26 of Wellington, Colorado; Parker Waldridge, 60 of Crescent, Oklahoma; Roger Cunningham, 55 of Seminole, Oklahoma.

The explosion happened at about 9 a.m. Monday (Jan. 22). The search turned into a recovery mission Monday night.

The fire happened west of Quinton – between Quinton and Featherston.

The Pittsburg County sheriff said about two-dozen people were working on the rig when it exploded. Crews accounted for 17 workers.

The rig is owned by Patterson UTI, which is based in Houston. Ray, Risk and Smith were all employees of Patterson UTI.

