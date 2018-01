× Panama Schools To Close For The Remainder Of The Week

PANAMA (KFSM) — Schools in Panama will be closed the remainder of the week.

Panama Public Schools will be closed Wednesday (Jan. 24) through Friday (Jan. 26) because 20 percent or more of students, faculty and staff are home sick with the flu, strep throat and other illnesses, Panama Superintendent Grant Rall said.

Classes will resume Monday, Jan. 29.