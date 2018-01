WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM)–

A semi truck roll-over accident closed the northbound lane of Interstate 49, between West Fork and Greenland this morning (Jan. 23).

A truck from US. Foods pulling two trailers rolled over and had to be towed off the interstate.

Arkansas State Police confirmed there were no injuries, but traffic was backed up while crews were still cleaning up the scene.

Both lanes have since reopened.

