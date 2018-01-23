× Siloam Springs Man Pleads Not Guilty To Raping Child

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man has pleaded not guilty to raping a 10-year-old girl.

Jose Rufino Garcia-Chicol, 33, was arraigned Monday (Jan. 22) in Benton County Circuit Court on one count of rape, a Class Y felony.

The girl told Siloam Springs police Garcia-Chicol has sexually abused her about 15 times since 2015, according to a probable cause affidavit.

She said Garcia-Chicol abused her as recently as December 2017.

Garcia-Chicol has denied the rape allegation and laughed when investigators asked him directly if he had sex with the girl.

He said reports of him kissing the girl were inaccurate, and that they only came face-to-face after she slipped and he caught her, according to the affidavit.

When asked how some of his DNA might be on the girl, Garcia-Chicol said he’s caught her playing with his used condoms.

Garcia-Chicol was arrested Dec. 17, 2017. He was being held Tuesday (Jan. 24) at the Benton County Jail on a $75,000 bond. His jury trial is set for June 11.

Rape is a Class Y felony in Arkansas. Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. They carry a prison sentence of up to 40 years.