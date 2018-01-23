Sunny Weather; Weekend Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Full sunshine and calmer winds have returned to our area with highs today in the 40s across NW Arkansas and in the 50s across the River Valley.

The winds are much calmer today when compared to yesterday but are still in the 10-15mph range.

Chilly weather is expected tonight with widespread lows in the 20s as winds finally calm.

Looking ahead, this image shows Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s and widespread rain.

The best rain chances appear to be late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Most of the rain should move out by Saturday afternoon or evening.

No wintry weather or severe weather is anticipated with the next system.

Beyond this weekend, the next system with widespread weather impacts and cold should hit our area sometime around the 1st or 2nd of February.

-Garrett