Teen Will Be Charged As Adult In Gas Station Robbery

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville teen will be charged as an adult after police say she and another woman stole a case of beer from a gas station and then ran over a clerk, according to the Benton County prosecutor’s office.

Giselle Rivera, 17, was arrested Saturday (Jan. 20) in connection with with two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident — all felonies.

Lowell police were called about 6 a.m. to the Kum & Go at 978 W. Pleasant Grove Road for reports that someone stole a case of beer, ran outside to a waiting vehicle and then rammed a clerk who tried to stop them, according to a probable case affidavit.

The man was run over and dragged a short distance, according to the affidavit. Police believe Rivera was driving the vehicle.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers and he was listed Monday (Jan. 22) in good condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Lowell police issued a be-on-the-lookout after identifying the vehicle — a Chrysler 200 — and the suspects from surveillance video.

Three hours later, Springdale police found Rivera and Cassandra Ramos-Salazar asleep in the vehicle and arrested them.

Ramos-Salazar, 21, also faces two counts of aggravated robbery, first-degree battery and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.

Ramos-Salazar was being held Tuesday (Jan. 23) at the Benton County Jail on a $100,000 bond, while Rivera was being held at the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.