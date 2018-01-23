Thousands Coming Together After Gas Rig Tragedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUINTON, Okla. (KFSM) -- The bodies of five men have been recovered following a gas well explosion and in the wake of the tragedy, communities across the nation are joining the Quinton community in mourning.

The bodies of workers Parker Waldridge, Roger Cunningham and Matt Smith of Oklahoma, as well as Josh Ray from Texas and Cody Risk of Colorado were recovered at the gas well rig.

Some of the men who died worked for Patterson UTI Energy. Andy Hendricks with that company said, "Five people tragically loss in this event. We`re currently providing support for the families and we`re meeting with them to offer our deepest sympathies in this tragedy."

Nearly 75 family members of victims and survivors have gone to Greater Refuge United Pentecostal as a safe haven and as a place of love and support.

Those with the church said many people are reaching out to help.

"The community has come in...they`ve brought food here and to pray. A man walked in awhile ago and just hands the preacher money and just turns around and walks out... they just come help," Roger Mattox of Poteau said. Mattox went to Quinton to help the community during this time of need.

Mattox said, "I just thought... I have to go there and pray."

Pastor George Mantooth said years ago, a couple named the church with the future in mind.

"They said we want to name it Greater Refuge because at some in time... ." Grief initially struck Mantooth, and he wasn't able to finish his sentence, but moments later, he finished and said, "...At some point in time... someone would need just that: refuge."