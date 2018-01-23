× Tsunami Warning Puts Alaska, Western U.S. On Edge After Powerful Quake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS News) — People in Alaska were jolted awake overnight Tuesday. First by a powerful earthquake in the Gulf of Alaska – then by sirens that warned of a possible tsunami.

A magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck at 12:32 a.m. off the Alaska coast. The quake itself — far enough away not to cause major damage.

But in the worst spot there was a potential tsunami.

“Attention, a tsunami warning has been issued for this area,” officials warned over loudspeakers.

Within minutes, the roads in the seaside town of Kodiak, Alaska, were filled cars heading to higher ground.

“This is not a drill! This is an actual tsunami warning. Everybody get to at least 100 feet above sea level,” officials said on a video posted on social media.

That warning covered not only most of coastal Alaska, but also the entire coast of British Columbia. Tsunami watches were posted from Washington state to California — and even Hawaii and as far away as American Samoa.

For two harrowing pitch-black hours, many braced for the worst.

But by 4 a.m. — less than four hours after the quake hit — all warnings were lifted. The only tsunami was an 8-inch wave in Kodiak.

Still, almost every Alaskan felt the initial jolt.

Read more and see video, here.