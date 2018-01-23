Two Arrested On Murder Charges In Johnson County

Fort Smith (KFSM) — Phillip Andrew Raible and Brian Anthony White were booked in to the Johnson County Jail this weekend.

Raible was charged murder in the first degree and White was charged with failure to appear and failure to appear revocation hearing and murder in the first degree, according to the Johnston county jail website.

Raible’s bond has not yet been set and White is being held on a $760,000.00 bond.

Arkansas State Police did confirm to 5NEWS that the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division has an open and active case involving these individuals.

The Johnson County Sheriffs office said that they would be issuing a statement later today.

This is a DEVELOPING story stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this story.