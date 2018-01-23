× Van Buren Man Convicted Of Raping Boy

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A man has been sentenced to four decades in prison for raping a young boy more than once, according to court documents.

Danny Dwayne Foster, 47, of Van Buren pleaded guilty Monday (Jan. 22) to three counts of second-degree sexual assault.

He was convicted of raping a boy 10 or younger in instances that happened during two separate years, according to the documents.

Foster will spend 40 years in prison. He must complete a state mandated sexual offender program while in prison, and after pay a fine of up to $10,000, the documents state.