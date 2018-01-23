× Washington County Sheriff Seeking Another Term As Sheriff

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Washington County Sheriff is seeking another term as sheriff.

Tim Helder, current sheriff of Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said he will be seeking another term as the Washington County Sheriff, and that he’s been in law enforcement for 39 years. He said two-thirds of that was in leadership positions.

His first term as sheriff began Jan. 1, 2005.

Helder said the decision came with a lot of consideration and prayer.

He said the decision comes during historical times, as for the first time in the state, a sheriff will be elected to serve for four years, rather than two.

The current sheriff said he loves leadership and running a team that makes sacrifices each day.

He’s also been appointmented by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to a task force on prison overcrowding and the legality of open carry.

See video, here.