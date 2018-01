× WATCH: Chilly This Morning, Warmer And Not As Windy This Afternoon

The high winds from Monday have weakened overnight as the storm system that brought two confirmed tornadoes to the area late Sunday continues to move away from our area.

Highs today across Northwest Arkansas will be a degree or two above normal for this time of year:

Highs in the River Valley will just a little warmer than normal for this time of year: