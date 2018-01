× Bomb Squad Investigating Threats In Fort Smith Neighborhood

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Fort Smith bomb squad is investigating a house on North O Street, according to Lt. Wes Milam with Fort Smith police.

Milam said police called the bomb squad after the person in the house was making threats. The house is located on the 3000 block of North O Street.

There is no word yet if there is a bomb in the house, Milam said.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.