A new study shows vaping is bad for young people, but good for smokers who are trying to quit.

That's because e-cigarettes use a liquid nicotine solution that turns into vapor.

Experts said it is a safer alternative for smokers.

It doesn't contain all the chemicals, tar or smoke of regular cigarettes.

On the other hand, researchers found the variety in candy and fruit flavors may be encouraging young people to try e-cigs.