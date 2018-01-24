× Fort Smith Toys “R” Us Included In Over 180 Closing Stores

(CNN Money) — Toys “R” Us is planning to shutter a fifth of its U.S. stores, including the store in Fort Smith.

The troubled retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, is looking to close down as many as 182 outlets across the country, according to a court filing late Tuesday.

Over nearly seven decades in business, Toys “R” Us has built up 1,600 stores around the world. About 880 of them are in the U.S.

The filing Tuesday by the company’s lawyers said the decision to shut so many stores was prompted by increased competition and a shift by customers toward online shopping.

The planned closures, which need court approval, are expected to begin early next month and be mostly completed by the end of April, Toys “R” Us CEO Dave Brandon said in a message to customers posted on the company’s website.

“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company,” he said.

Several other stores will be converted into co-branded Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us outlets, Brandon added.

Toys “R” Us stores outside the U.S. are unaffected.

Melanie Teed-Murch, president of Toys “R” Us Canada, said in a statement that all 83 locations there would continue operating as usual.

The news comes after a brutal year for retailers in the U.S. in which store closings more than tripled from the previous year to nearly 7,000 closings, setting a record. There was also an increase in the number of store openings, as more successful retailers moved into vacated locations. But the year marked the first time since the Great Recession of 2009 that there was an absolute decrease in the number of U.S. stores, according to Fung Global Retail & Technology, a retail industry think tank.

Much of the problem in traditional brick-and-mortar stores was because of a shift by consumers to buying more goods online. Foot traffic in stores fell 8% last year, according to Fung.

But the problems at Toys “R” Us predate the growth of online shopping. It suffered from fierce competition and lost market share to fellow big box retailers like Walmart and Target. It has lost nearly $2.5 billion since its last reported an annual profit five years ago, which has left it reeling under $5 billion in debt.

Unlike other retailers that have been steadily closing unprofitable locations, Toys “R” Us continued to add stores right up until recently. It had 1,691 company owned stores as of a year ago, up from 1,622 a year earlier. Still the store closings announcement was not a surprise. CEO Dave Brandon said in December that the company was studying the question of whether to close stores. The bankruptcy process makes it less costly for retailers to break lease on unprofitable locations.

Here’s the full list of closing stores:

Birmingham – Birmingham AL

Tuscaloosa – Tuscaloosa AL

Fort Smith – Fort Smith AR

Little Rock – Little Rock AR

Mesa – Mesa AZ

Scottsdale – Phoenix AZ

Paradise Valley – Phoenix AZ

Scottsdale – Scottsdale AZ

Tucson – Tucson AZ

Yuma – Yuma AZ

Brea – Brea CA

Brentwood – Brentwood CA

Corona – Corona CA

Emeryville – Emeryville CA

Fairfield – Fairfield CA

Folsom – Folsom CA

Fresno – Fresno CA

Indio – Indio CA

Puente Hills – Industry CA

Pinole – Pinole CA

Pittsburg – Pittsburg CA

Riverside – Riverside CA

Mira Mesa – San Diego CA

Mission Bay – San Diego CA

San Jose / Almaden – San Jose CA

E. San Jose – San Jose CA

San Rafael – San Rafael CA

Santa Ana – Santa Ana CA

Santa Clarita – Santa Clarita CA

Simi Valley – Simi Valley CA

Stockton – Stockton CA

Torrance – Torrance CA

Union City – Union City CA

Vista – Vista CA

Covina – West Corvina CA

Westminster – Westminster CA

Yuba City – Yuba City CA

Aurora – Aurora CO

Manchester – Manchester CT

Newington – Newington CT

North Haven – North Haven CT

Waterbury – Waterbury CT

Altamonte Springs – Altamonte Springs FL

Boca Raton – Boca Raton FL

Coral Springs – Coral Springs FL

Orange Park – Jacksonville FL

Kissimmee – Kissimmee FL

Kissimmee – Kissimmee FL

Midtown Miami – Express Miami FL

Port St. Lucie – Port St. Lucie FL

Royal Palm Beach – Royal Palm Beach FL

St. Petersburg – St. Petersburg FL

Tallahassee – Tallahassee FL

Tampa – Tampa FL

Albany – Albany GA

Alpharetta – Alpharetta GA

Smyrna – Atlanta GA

Douglasville – Douglasville GA

Dunwoody – Dunwoody GA

Fayetteville – Fayetteville GA

Conyers – Lithonia GA

Newnan – Newnan GA

Kahului – Express Kahului HI

Des Moines – Clive IA

S. Des Moines – Des Moines IA

Burbank – Burbank IL

Bricktown – Chicago IL

Highland Park – Highland Park IL

Matteson – Matteson IL

Naperville – Naperville IL

Niles – Niles IL

Schaumburg – Schaumburg IL

Vernon Hills – Vernon Hills IL

Indianapolis – Indianapolis IN

Greenwood – Indianapolis IN

Michigan City – Express Michigan City IN

Overland Park – Overland Park KS

Wichita – Wichita KS

Lexington – Lexington KY

Simpsonville – Outlet Simpsonville KY

St. Mathews – St. Mathews KY

Slidell – Slidell LA

Bellingham – Bellingham MA

Dedham – Dedham MA

Framingham – Framingham MA

Holyoke – Holyoke MA

Millbury – Millbury MA

Northborough – Northborough MA

Clinton – Clinton MD

Bangor – Bangor ME

Portland – S. Portland ME

Ann Arbor – Ann Arbor MI

Grand Rapids – Grand Rapids MI

Lansing – Lansing MI

Muskegon – Muskegon Hgts. MI

Traverse City – Traverse City MI

Ann Arbor – Ypsilanti MI

Blaine – Blaine MN

Minnetonka – Minnetonka MN

Richfield – Richfield MN

Woodbury – Woodbury MN

Cape Girardeau – Cape Girardeau MO

Chesterfield – Chesterfield MO

Columbia – Columbia MO

Bridgeton – Hazelwood MO

Meridian – Meridian MS

Pearl – Outlet Pearl MS

Asheville – Asheville NC

Durham – Durham NC

Durham – Durham NC

Omaha – Omaha NE

Nashua – Nashua NH

Bridgewater – BRU Bridgewater NJ

Burlington – Burlington NJ

Cherry Hill – Cherry Hill NJ

East Hanover – East Hanover NJ

Eatontown – Eatontown NJ

Elizabeth-KidsWorld – Elizabeth NJ

Mt. Olive – Flanders NJ

North Brunswick – North Brunswick NJ

Paramus – Paramus NJ

Phillipsburg – Philipsburg NJ

Union – Union NJ

Wayne – Wayne NJ

Albuquerque – Albuquerque NM

NW Las Vegas – Las Vegas NV

Spring Valley – Las Vegas NV

Amherst – Amherst NY

Sayville – Bohemia NY

College Point – College Point NY

COMMACK – Commack NY

Greece – Greece NY

Kingston – Kingston NY

Latham – Latham NY

Massapequa – Massapequa NY

Union Square – New York NY

Middle Village – Queens NY

Glens Falls – Queensbury NY

Henrietta – Rochester NY

Westbury – Westbury NY

Yonkers – Yonkers NY

Western Hills – Cincinnati OH

Dublin – Columbus OH

Dayton – Dayton OH

Mentor – Mentor OH

Norman – Norman OK

Oklahoma City – Oklahoma City OK

Dover – Dover PA

Erie – Erie PA

Exton – Exton PA

Horsham – Horsham PA

Beaver Valley – Monaca PA

Monroeville – Monroeville PA

Williamsport – Pennsdale PA

Ross Park Mall – Pittsburgh PA

Washington – Washington PA

Carolina – Carolina PR

Hatillo – Hatillo PR

Warwick – Warwick RI

Columbia – Columbia SC

N. Charleston – N. Charleston SC

Rapid City – Rapid City SD

Memphis – Memphis TN

Nashville – Nashville TN

Allen – Allen TX

Dallas Galleria – Dallas TX

West El Paso – El Paso TX

Hulen – Fort Worth TX

Katy – Houston TX

Hurst – Hurst TX

Irving – Irving TX

Lewisville – Lewisville TX

Robstown – Express Robstown TX

Midvale – Midvale UT

Ogden – Ogden UT

Newport News – Newport News VA

Potomac Mills – Woodbridge VA

Everett – Everett WA

Silverdale – Silverdale WA

Spokane – Spokane WA

Brookfield – Brookfield WI

Madison – Madison WI