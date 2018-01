Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- Pea Ridge police are asking drivers to avoid Highway 265 and Hayden Road after a rollover accident, according to the department.

Police said it is a one vehicle rollover accident with multiple patients just past the park. Police, the fire department, emergency crews and two helicopters are on scene.

The road will likely be closed for an extended amount of time, police said.

Names or vehicle description will not be released at this time.