Lockdown Lifted At Northwest Technical Institute After Student Threatens Another Student

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A lockdown was lifted at Northwest Technical Institute Wednesday (Jan. 24) after a student threatened another student, according to Lt. Jeff Taylor with Springdale police.

According to Taylor, a student was in an argument with another student when he said he was going to get a gun. He left the school and the other student told administrators, Taylor said.

The school locked the exterior doors, and the lockdown was lifted at about 11:15 a.m. The campus was on lockdown for about an hour.

Springdale police found the student in town and cited him into court, Taylor said.