Man Arrested In Connection To Two Fayetteville Shootings

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A man was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 23) in connection to two Fayetteville shootings, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

Police responded to an area north of Gregg Avenue and Wren Circle on Jan. 17 at 1:14 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Police were unable to find the source of the gunshots, but were dispatched to Washington Regional Medical Center at 3 a.m. for a man with a gunshot wound.

On Jan. 19, at about 1:47 a.m. police responded to a Wedington Drive apartment for a report of multiple gunshots. The building was hit, but no one was injured.

After investigating, police learned that the two shootings were related. Murphy said detectives identified Parker Aneal, 23, as the suspect in both shootings. The shootings occurred because of an ongoing feud between the suspect and the victim of the Jan. 17 shooting, Murphy said.

Police arrested Aneal during a traffic stop on Tuesday and recovered a 10mm shell casing, 10mm ammunition, a 9mm handgun that was listed as stolen and a Xanax pill. After searching Aneal residence, detectives found five additional weapons, 145 grams of marijuana wax, 10 grams of marijuana, nine Alazopram pills and one ounce of codeine, according to Murphy.

Aneal is facing charges of battery in the first degree, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving, terroristic threatening and multiple violations of possession of a controlled substance.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.