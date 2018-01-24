Southside Student Hit By A Truck Taken By Helicopter To Little Rock Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)--A student from Southside High School was reportedly hit by a truck, at the intersection of Gary St. and Old Greenwood Rd. in Fort Smith on Wednesday morning (Jan. 24). The intersection is just a few blocks away from the school.

Police told 5NEWS that the student was taken by medical helicopter from Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith to a hospital in Little Rock for additional treatment.

Fort Smith police and EMS responded to the accident near the Southside campus around 7 a.m. A 5NEWS crew says the accident happen.

A principal with the school confirmed that the injured person was a Southside student.

The driver of the truck ran a red light and hit the student at the intersection, according to police and an eyewitness. The student was on the crosswalk when he was hit, police said.

No other details have been released regarding the student's identity, but he was reportedly conscious when crews responded to the scene.

Traffic was impacted in the surrounding area, but is now moving without delays.

