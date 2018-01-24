× Police: Fayetteville Man Pointed Gun At Officer During Traffic Stop

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man faces a felony aggravated assault charge after pointing a gun at an officer during a traffic stop.

Jared Haynie, 21, was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 23) and also faces two misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and carrying a weapon.

Springdale police stopped Haynie about 7:42 p.m. near Robinson Avenue and Powell Street after Haynie came into the officer’s lane and nearly struck his vehicle, according to a preliminary arrest report.

While an officer spoke to Haynie, he said he had a gun with him. The officer then asked Haynie to get out of the car, but Haynie picked up the gun and pointed it at the other officer, according to the report.

The first officer then unsheathed his gun and pointed it at Haynie, who was then told to put down the gun. Haynie complied and was handcuffed, according to the report.

Police preformed a drug influence exam on Haynie at the police station, where they determined he was possibly under the influence of marijuana.

Haynie is free on a $3,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 26 in Washington County Circuit Court.