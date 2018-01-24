× Police: Lincoln Man Attacked With Machete

LINCOLN (KFSM) — Lincoln police have arrested two men accused of attacking another man with a machete last week, leaving lacertaions to his head, face and back.

David Stringfield, 29, and Jason McCoubrey, 24, were arrested in connection with first-degree battery — a Class B felony.

The victim told police Stringfield and McCoubrey on Thursday (Jan. 18) came to the girlfriend’s home on Central Street with machetes and threatened to kill him, according to a preliminary arrest report.

The man said Stringfield and McCoubrey chased him through his house, where they eventually cornered and attacked him. He managed to escape to a neighbor’s house and call police.

Police noted the victim had a two-inch gash on his head down to his skull, lacerations on his back and face, and that his face was swollen in knots, according to the report.

An immediate update on the man’s condition wasn’t available Wednesday (Jan. 24).

Stringfield and McCoubrey were being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bonds. Both men have hearings set for Feb. 21 in Washington County Detention Center.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000.