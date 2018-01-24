× Police: Local Middle School Student Facing Charge In Connection With School Shooting Rumor

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A rumor about an alleged school shooting intensified security at Siloam Springs Middle School Tuesday (Jan. 23). However, police didn’t release details until the following day, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department.

A 13-year-old boy is facing a charge of communicating a false alarm after he reportedly told police he fabricated a story about a school shooting.

Security tightened at the middle school as a result of the rumor.

Police said due to the boy’s age, these are the only details that will be released.