Police: Local Woman Tried To Frame Husband With Child Porn

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — Police say a Siloam Springs woman tried to frame her husband by downloading child pornography on a cell phone he had access to and telling authorities he raped a 13-year-old girl.

Cherie Renee Bolton, 33, was arrested Monday (Jan. 22) in connection with downloading child pornography and filing a false police report — both felonies.

Bolton said she was upset that her husband wouldn’t let her see her kids, and she downloaded the illicit images while she was using methamphetamine and in the middle of a manic episode, according to a probable cause report.

On May 24, 2017, Bolton told Siloam Springs police that her husband was sexually assaulting the girl and had attacked Bolton when she caught the pair, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bolton presented police with three images of child pornography and showed them a possible bruise on her ribs that investigators were unable to positively identify. Bolton said she waited to make a report because she feared retaliation from her husband.

But investigators later discovered that Bolton’s husband had kicked her out their home on May 22, 2017 and she downloaded the images the next day according to timestamps on the cell phone.

Bolton initially denied knowing how the illicit images got on the phone, but after further questioning, said she downloaded the images because she was upset her husband was trying to keep her from her kids.

Bolton said after being kicked out of the house, she went to a motel in West Siloam Springs, Okla., where she did meth with a man she met off Craigslist. She said the man kicked her out of the room after an argument.

Bolton believed she downloaded the images while she was at the motel, but said she couldn’t be sure, according to the affidavit. She added that she was outside Ozark Guidance in Siloam Springs at some point, but later woke up at Springwood’s Behavioral Health in Fayetteville.

Bolton’s husband and the girl also denied any sexual abuse occurred.

Siloam Springs Capt. Derek Spicer on Wednesday (Jan. 24) praised his investigators efforts in handling such “an unusual case.”

“The detectives did a great job with the forensics of the phone,” Spicer said.

Spicer added that if anyone suspects someone has or is downloading child pornography, they should contact their local police department.

Bolton is free on a $75,000 bond. Her arraignment is set for March 5 in Benton County Circuit Court.