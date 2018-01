Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be late Friday night into Saturday morning with rain totals around .25"-.50".

Temperatures will be too warm for anything wintry but also too cool for any severe weather.

As far as timelines go....

SATURDAY 6AM: Saturday will start off as rain with 40s.



SATURDAY 2PM: Skies will clear from the northwest to the southeast with rain chances exiting.

-Garrett