Bentonville Man Killed While Walking On SW Regional Airport Boulevard

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was killed Wednesday (Jan. 24) while walking on Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard, according to Arkansas State Police.

Zachary A. Zaomra, 24, was struck by a 2015 Freightliner about 7:09 p.m. after stepping into the truck’s path, according to State Police.

Conditions were clear and the road was dry.