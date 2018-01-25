Fayetteville Police Seek Suspects With Stolen Checks

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for help identifying three suspects who tried to cash stolen checks at a local Walmart.

Fayetteville police on Wednesday (Jan. 24) posted their plea to Facebook:

It seems as though some people never get tired of committing the same old crimes. The people pictured below are no exception. They were in possession of stolen checks, and took them to the only logical location, Walmart. However, unlike most of our suspects, they went all in and tried to cash them at the bank instead of buying some sweet new loot, to impress their friends with. Although, a new sweat suit may not have been a bad idea for one of the suspects pictured.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police at 479-587-3520 and ask for detective Baker.