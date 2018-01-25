× Former School Photographer Facing Rape Charges

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A former Van Buren photographer is facing charges of child rape, according to records from the Crawford County Jail.

John Kelly, 49, was booked into the jail Thursday (Jan. 25).

Kelly was the former owner of a well known photography business in Crawford County. At the time of ownership, his photography business was contracted to take class pictures for surrounding school districts .

5NEWS is not identifying the photography business due to the fact that Kelly is no longer the owner. The new owners of the business said before they took ownership, Kelly had not performed any tasks associated with the business for more than five years.

Kelly is facing charges multiple charges including rape, sexual assault and sexual indecency with a child.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.