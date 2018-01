× Hacket Man Killed In Sebastian County Wreck

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A Hackett man was killed Wednesday night (Jan. 24) after a wreck on Highway 10, according to Arkansas State Police.

Dutch Alan Phelan, 35, was driving eastbound on Highway 10 in Hackett when his 2001 Dodge hit a concrete culvert and flipped.

The wreck was east of Reeves Road.

The weather conditions were clear and the roadway was dry.