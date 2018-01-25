× Heavener Schools Taking Precautions Following Threat

HEAVENER (KFSM) — Heavener Public Schools is taking precautions after receiving a potential threat.

According to the Heavener Public Schools Facebook page, “HPS received a potential threat mentioning tomorrow’s date (Jan. 26). Please know that HPS takes school safety seriously and precautions are underway to ensure safety.”

Students said a note was found in a bathroom threatening those that go to school Friday. A notice was sent to parents and guardians Thursday night that the school is taking precautions.

There was also a potential threat made at Howe Schools. According to their Facebook page, “The responsible party has been identified and Howe Public Schools’ Administration and Law Enforcement have addressed the issue. There are no known threats that are credible and school will be in session tomorrow. The student involved will not be on campus. Additionally, law enforcement will be on campus throughout the school day.”

