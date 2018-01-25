× Man Sent To Hospital After Industrial Accident At Cargill Turkey Processing Plant

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A worker was sent to the hospital after an industrial accident at Cargill turkey processing plant Thursday morning (Jan. 25), according to Springdale police.

Police responded to the plant at about 3:18 a.m.

According to Cargill spokesman Mike Martin, a third party contractor was cleaning a roller when his jacket got caught inside. His arm was lodged inside, but he escaped with scrapes and bruises, Martin said. The company is investigating.

He was taken to Northwest Medical Center, according to police.

Springdale Fire Department also responded to the incident.