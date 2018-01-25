× Medical Helicopter Sent To Vehicle Wreck In Mountainburg

MOUNTAINBURG(KFSM)–Crews responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Old Turner Rd. in Mountainburg on Thursday morning (Jan. 25).

A medical helicopter was requested to extract an injured woman out of the rural area.

Teams from the Crawford County Sheriff’s office, District 3 Fire Department and Southwest EMS arrived at about 1 a.m.

First responders had to cut the injured woman out of a green 1998 Lincoln Navigator, Crawford County dispatchers said.

No details regarding the woman’s identity or condition have been released.

