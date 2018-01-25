Medical Helicopter Sent To Vehicle Wreck In Mountainburg
MOUNTAINBURG(KFSM)–Crews responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on Old Turner Rd. in Mountainburg on Thursday morning (Jan. 25).
A medical helicopter was requested to extract an injured woman out of the rural area.
Teams from the Crawford County Sheriff’s office, District 3 Fire Department and Southwest EMS arrived at about 1 a.m.
First responders had to cut the injured woman out of a green 1998 Lincoln Navigator, Crawford County dispatchers said.
No details regarding the woman’s identity or condition have been released.
Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.