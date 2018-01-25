Razorbacks To Play Spring Game In Little Rock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) - The first big showcase for Chad Morris as the Arkansas football coach will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in an email that the SEC provided a waiver to hold the spring game at an off campus location. Yurachek did not specify that construction going on at the on campus stadium was the reason of the move but did state the 'change in venue will also benefit the ongoing construction at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.'

"One thing that has become abundantly clear to Coach (Chad) Morris and me is the importance of the Razorbacks throughout the state," Yurachek wrote. "From every corner and region, people are Calling the Hogs. To better connect our new staff and program across the state this Spring, Coach Morris and I have decided that we will be taking the spring game to War Memorial Stadium on April 7."

The stadium project is expected to be completed in time for the 2018 season opener when the Razorbacks host Eastern Illinois on Sept. 1.