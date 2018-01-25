× Rogers Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Rogers man who admitted to downloading child pornography last summer has agreed to plead guilty to two counts of a federal indictment, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Jason Fields, 39, on Tuesday (Jan. 23) pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to sexual exploitation of children and possession of child pornography.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors will move to dismiss the three remaining counts of sexual exploitation of children at Fields’ sentencing hearing, which hasn’t been set.

Authorities first became aware of Fields in October 2017, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted police that a Northwest Arkansas resident distributed child pornography over Chatstep, an online messaging service.

Investigators got a search warrant for Fields home, where they found more than 100 images of child pornography on his laptop and hard drive, according to court documents.

The images included children between 2 and 16 years old.

Fields is being held without bond at the Washington County Detention Center. He faces up to 50 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.