× Semi Hits Stalled Car On Interstate 49

CRAWFORD COUNTY(KFSM)– A semi-truck has reportedly hit a stalled vehicle on Interstate 49 on Thursday morning (Jan. 25).

It happened south of the Bobby Hopper Tunnel around 6:30 a.m., according to Arkansas State Police.

First responders were headed to the scene.

No details have been released regarding the condition of any drivers or passengers.

Stay with 5NEWS as we continue to follow this developing story.