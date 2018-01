× Two Accidents Slow Traffic on I-49 Near Lowell

Washington County (KFSM)– A pair of accidents slowed traffic on both lanes of Interstate 49 near Lowell on Thursday (Jan.25).

Northbound lanes were slowed by an accident around the Wagon Wheel Rd. exit.

Southbound lanes were affected near the Monroe Ave. exit.

