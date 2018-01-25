U of A Panel To Hold Public Meeting About Campus Concealed-Carry Laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFS)-- Training starts today for those wanting to carry a gun on college campuses in Arkansas.

State law requires someone to complete at least eight hours of enhanced certification training before carrying a concealed handgun at a public college. The law and rules of the instructor are posted by Arkansas State Police here.

The University of Arkansas invites the community to a campus concealed-carry forum Thursday (Jan. 25).

There will be a panel of university officials to discuss how the laws will be implemented on campus.

The forum will be in the E.J. Ball Courtroom at the School of Law at 10 a.m.

The U of A offers additional information here.