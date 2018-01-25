Walmart Closing Distribution Centers In Bentonville, Fort Smith; Operations Moving To New Facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Wal-Mart is making room for its new corporate headquarters by relocating some distribution center operations in Bentonville and Fort Smith into a 1.03 million square foot warehouse space now under construction at 5800 S.W. Regional Airport Road in Bentonville.

The retailer said it’s having conversations with employees in Bentonville and Fort Smith on Thursday (Jan. 25) about the changes. The footwear distribution center in Fort Smith will close when the operations are consolidated with the fashion distribution center later this year or early 2019, depending on when the new warehouse is completed. The larger distribution center in Fort Smith on Zero Street near Ben Geren Regional Park is not included in this action.

Workers in Fort Smith will have the opportunity to relocate or transfer. The Fort Smith operation employs less than 100 workers. Jobs at the return center in Bentonville (serving Walmart and Sam’s Club) will also be eliminated when that operation is spread among five other return centers across the U.S. in the next year.

