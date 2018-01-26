× Elkins Police Address Possible Threat At High School

ELKINS (KFSM) — Police on Friday (Jan. 26) responded to a “possible threat” at Elkins High School made over social media, but no lock down was ever implemented, according to police and school officials.

Authorities took precautions to address the alleged threat — which wasn’t disclosed — by contacting any students possibly involved before they arrived at school Friday morning, police said.

“Once the student was identified, their parent, the school, and the police department quickly resolved the issue without incident,” Elkins police said in a statement.

“As soon as we received the information all precautions were taken by both the police and the school to insure the safety and well-being of the students.”

Police added that there were no weapons or narcotics involved in the incident.

Paula Wheeler, curriculum coordinator for Elkins School District, said students were safe and school on Friday functioned as normal.

Wheeler said she couldn’t answer specific questions about the student’s identity or what punishment they may face.

Police thanked school officials for their “proactive efforts with the issue and help with keeping our community safe.”

“Unfortunately, with social media today, rumors can spread and cause undo panic and false allegations.”

A 13-year-old Siloam Springs boy is accused of communicating a false alarm in a similar accident in Benton County.

Siloam Springs police said the boy reportedly fabricated a story about a shooting at the middle school, prompting a heightened security response.